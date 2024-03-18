Analyst Dismisses Stefon Diggs' Vague Post, Stirring Bills Fans

© Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Stefon Diggs, celebrated for his unforgettable "Minnesota Miracle," has once again caught the public's eye, this time off the field. Known for his headline-grabbing off-season behavior, Diggs raised eyebrows last year by skipping an OTA practice session.

This year, he's turned heads with a cryptic message on X, sparking widespread speculation. Yet, NFL commentator Dan Graziano suggests there's less to Diggs' post than meets the eye. On a recent "Get Up" episode, Graziano downplayed the tweet's significance, interpreting it as Diggs expressing frustration—a pattern with him.

"It's an overreaction [to read too much into this]," Graziano stated, highlighting that Diggs' $18.5 million salary for the current year is fully guaranteed as of yesterday. Graziano, after consulting sources close to the matter, refuted the idea that Diggs is seeking a departure from quarterback Josh Allen.

Instead, he underscored the financial impracticality for the Bills to release Diggs in 2024, indicating it would be more costly than retaining him.

Diggs' Cryptic Message

Diggs' ambiguous post last Friday, which simply read "ready for whatever," left fans puzzling over its meaning.

Since then, Diggs has been active on X, touching on various subjects, including NFL star Aaron Donald's retirement. In 2022, Diggs had a standout season with 108 receptions, 1,429 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns. However, his performance waned in the latter half of the year.

After consistently exceeding 105 yards in games before Week 10, Diggs didn't reach that benchmark thereafter. The 2023 season mirrored this pattern but with less overall impact. Diggs ended with 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns, experiencing a noticeable drop in productivity after Week 6.

From Weeks 1 to 6, Diggs had already secured five touchdowns, compared to just three from Week 6 to 17. Now past 30, Diggs faces skepticism regarding his remaining career longevity. While some argue he has years of high-level play left, others see a decline.

The question remains: will Diggs conclude his career with the Buffalo Bills, or does fate have a different plan for this once undoubted star?