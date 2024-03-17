Cowboys Re-sign Veteran Cornerback

© Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have solidified their defensive lineup by retaining the services of veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis, as reported by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. Lewis, who has been with the Cowboys throughout his NFL career, is set to enter his eighth season with the team, a testament to his enduring value and consistent performance on the field.

This decision comes at a time when the Cowboys boast two All-Pro cornerbacks, highlighting the team's depth and talent in the secondary. Despite interest from the Washington Commanders, as noted by ESPN's John Keim, and their new head coach, former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Lewis will remain in Dallas, where he'll work under the guidance of Mike Zimmer in the upcoming season.

Cowboys' Secondary Strength

The Cowboys' secondary, which features standout performances from DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs, looks to be in formidable shape. Bland's exceptional play last season established him as a premier boundary cornerback, while Diggs is on the path to recovery from an ACL injury, aiming to return to his peak form.

At 28, Lewis has shown remarkable resilience, making a successful comeback from a severe foot injury that threatened to derail his career. His return to form last season, following a Lisfranc injury in 2022, underscored his importance to the Cowboys' defense.

Lewis, initially drafted in the third round, has evolved into a reliable nickel cornerback, a role he is expected to reprise in the 2024 season. Despite the departure of Kelvin Joseph and the uneventful exchange for Noah Igbinoghene, the Cowboys' secondary, with the potential lineup of Stephon Gilmore, Bland, and Lewis, ranked fifth in pass defense last year.

However, Pro Football Focus offered a critical assessment of Lewis' performance post-injury, placing him among the lower ranks of cornerback regulars. Nevertheless, Lewis' contributions, including forcing three fumbles and securing an interception, have cemented his position as a key player in Dallas, second only to DeMarcus Lawrence in terms of tenure on the defensive squad.

While the Commanders have made strategic acquisitions from the Cowboys, securing Dorance Armstrong and Tyler Biadasz, their moves in the cornerback position remain to be seen, especially with notable free agents Kendall Fuller and Kamren Curl still available in the market as free agency progresses.