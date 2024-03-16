Patrick Queen Joins Steelers, Vows to Be Ravens' Villain

© Patrick Smith/Getty Images

In an unexpected turn of events, Patrick Queen has set the 2023 NFL season ablaze with a storyline worthy of the league's rich history of rivalries. Following the Baltimore Ravens' decision not to pick up his fifth-year option, Queen responded on the field with a career-best performance, amassing 133 tackles, six pass deflections, 3.5 sacks, and an interception.

This outstanding season not only garnered him Pro Bowl and Second Team All-Pro honors but also caught the eye of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers, recognizing Queen's talent and potential, secured his services with a lucrative three-year, $41 million contract.

This move is particularly notable given the intense rivalry between the Steelers and Ravens, making Queen's switch a focal point of NFL discussions. Queen, the former Louisiana State University standout, has openly embraced his new role as the antagonist in this storied rivalry.

During his introductory press conference with Pittsburgh, he didn't mince words, expressing his desire to be "that villain" and promising to "do some stuff to them," referring to his former team. This declaration sets the stage for high-stakes matchups between the Ravens and Steelers, with Queen now playing a pivotal role in Pittsburgh's defense alongside stars like Alex Highsmith, Cole Holcomb, and the formidable T.J.

Watt.

Queen's Rivalry Boost

Queen's move to the Steelers adds another layer to the AFC North rivalry, intensifying the twice-annual encounters between these two playoff-contending teams. The Steelers, under the guidance of coach Mike Tomlin, have maintained a record of competitiveness, making the playoffs with a 10-7 record in 2023.

However, with Queen's addition and his promise of aggressive play against his former team, Pittsburgh aims to elevate its defense further and make a deep playoff run, something the team has been striving for since its last Super Bowl victory in 2010.

Moreover, Queen credited his former Ravens teammate, Roquan Smith, for his development into a first-round talent. Smith, a mentor figure to Queen, helped hone his skills, leading to his breakout season. Their relationship adds a personal dimension to Queen's transition to the Steelers, highlighting the complexities and shifting loyalties within the NFL.

As Queen prepares to don the Steelers' black and gold, the spotlight on him intensifies. Not only does he face the challenge of proving himself against his former team, but he also carries the weight of his bold declaration.

With his sights set on villainy, Patrick Queen's journey with the Steelers promises to be one of the most captivating narratives of the NFL season, marked by fierce competition and the relentless pursuit of greatness.