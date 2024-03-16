Jets QB Signs New Deal with NFC Team

© Billie Weiss/Getty Images

In a move that underscores the ever-evolving landscape of the National Football League, former New York Jets quarterback Brett Rypien has embarked on a new chapter in his career by signing a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears.

The development, first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, marks a significant transition for Rypien, who has been the subject of interest from several NFL teams due to his potential and performance at Boise State. The Jets, particularly fond of Rypien's capabilities, had attempted to secure his services several times last year.

Their pursuit intensified following Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury in September, leading to a tug-of-war with the Los Angeles Rams for Rypien's allegiance. The Rams initially thwarted the Jets' efforts by promoting him to their active roster.

However, persistence paid off for the Jets when they later successfully snatched Rypien from the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. Despite the emotional chase and securing him for the final stretch of the 2023 season, Rypien did not see game action for the Jets.

Over the course of the season, the team rotated through four quarterbacks—Zach Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Trevor Siemian, and Tim Boyle leaving Rypien sidelined.

Rypien's Resilient Journey

Rypien's journey in the NFL has been one of patience and perseverance.

Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent, he has made brief appearances over five years, totaling 10 games with four starts. His stats, while modest, include 950 passing yards and a completion rate of 58.3%, alongside a touchdown to interception ratio of 4:9.

As Rypien moves on, the Jets find themselves in the market for a new backup quarterback, highlighting the constant search for talent and depth in the league. This offseason has seen notable movements among former Jets quarterbacks.

Joe Flacco, the NFL's reigning Comeback Player of the Year, inked a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts. Flacco's deal, potentially worth up to $8.7 million, includes $4.5 million guaranteed. After a remarkable playoff journey with the Cleveland Browns last season, Flacco is set to serve as the primary backup to Colts' quarterback Anthony Richardson, positioning him a snap away from leading the offense once again.

Interestingly, the Jets may encounter familiar faces in the coming season. They are slated to host the Colts, which could see Flacco facing his former team. Additionally, Sam Darnold, another ex-Jet, has signed with the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year deal, potentially setting the stage for another reunion when the Jets visit Minnesota.

These quarterback movements highlight the dynamic nature of the NFL, with players continuously seeking opportunities to contribute and teams striving to optimize their rosters for success.