Jaguars Seal $51M Deal with DL Arik Armstead

© Chris Unger/Getty Images

In a significant move that's set to reshape their defense, the Jacksonville Jaguars have welcomed Arik Armstead into their ranks for the upcoming 2024 NFL season. Armstead, a distinguished defensive lineman formerly with the San Francisco 49ers, is charting a new course in Jacksonville, marking his first venture away from the Bay Area since turning professional.

This strategic acquisition signals the Jaguars' ambitious intent as they eye a deeper run into the postseason. The transition unfolded rapidly in the whirlwind of free agency activities. Following the announcement of his release from the 49ers on the third day of free agency, Armstead's signing with the Jaguars materialized in less than a day—a testament to Jacksonville's determination to bolster their defensive lineup with his prowess.

Under the terms of the agreement, Armstead has inked a lucrative three-year contract with the Jaguars, valued at $51 million. This deal positions him among the league's top 15 earners, reflecting his esteemed status and the high expectations resting on his shoulders.

With an annual salary averaging $17 million, according to detailed analyses by Spotrac, Armstead's expertise is set to enrich Jacksonville's squad with invaluable playoff experience and a formidable presence on the field.

Armstead's Fresh Start

Armstead's journey to Jacksonville follows his decision against accepting a substantial reduction of his scheduled $17.41 million salary for the 2024 season with the 49ers. Consequently, his release paved the way for a fresh start with the Jaguars, where his seasoned leadership and resilience are highly anticipated to inspire a young, aspiring team.

Reflecting on Armstead's performance in the 2023 season, despite facing challenges with injuries, he demonstrated commendable fortitude and skill. Across 12 appearances, he secured five sacks and 27 tackles, contributing significantly to his team's efforts.

His valor was notably on display during the 2024 Super Bowl, where, despite a torn meniscus, he delivered a sack and six tackles against the Kansas City Chiefs in a nail-biting showdown. The Jaguars' acquisition of Armstead arrives at a pivotal moment, especially following their unexpected downturn at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Despite being frontrunners for a playoff spot, a late-season collapse, notably against the Houston Texans, dashed their hopes. In Armstead, Jacksonville gains not only a resilient defender but also a seasoned competitor whose experience could be the catalyst for overcoming past hurdles and achieving postseason success.