Jimmy Kimmel Savage Quip on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets

© Rich Schultz/Getty Images

In a recent biting commentary on his late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel didn't hold back as he humorously took aim at NFL star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The jest was sparked by swirling rumors that Rodgers could potentially join the political arena as the vice-presidential candidate alongside independent presidential hopeful Robert F.

Kennedy Jr. for the 2024 election. The buzz around Rodgers' political aspirations comes amidst his controversial stance on vaccinations, a view he shares with Kennedy, making him a speculated candidate for Kennedy's VP shortlist.

This list also purportedly includes Jesse Ventura, the wrestler-turned-politician who previously served as Minnesota's governor.

Kimmel Mocks VP Speculations

Kimmel, leveraging his comedic prowess, questioned the suitability of Rodgers and Ventura for such significant political roles.

He likened their potential candidacy to a last-resort call akin to reality TV casting decisions, humorously suggesting that "They are who the bookers on ‘The Masked Singer’ call when Rob Schneider says no." This remark not only showcases Kimmel's sharp wit but also underscores the unexpected nature of Rodgers' rumored political venture.

Further adding to the levity, Kimmel couldn't resist pointing out Rodgers' current sports tenure with the New York Jets, jesting about Rodgers' propensity for being associated with losing teams, both in the realm of sports and potentially in politics.

The jest "How many losing teams can he be a part of at once?" highlights Kimmel's knack for blending current events with humor, providing a satirical take on Rodgers' rumored political ambitions. This playful scrutiny by Kimmel underscores the increasingly blurred lines between celebrity, sports, and politics, inviting audiences to ponder the implications of such crossovers.

As Rodgers continues his career with the Jets, the speculation around his political aspirations with Kennedy adds an intriguing layer to his public persona, one that Kimmel masterfully exploits for comedic effect.