NFL Player $100K Over-Bid for Tesla Cybertruck Thwarted by Financial Adviser

In an intriguing turn of events reminiscent of his on-field prowess, San Francisco 49ers safety Ji’Ayir Brown, known for his Super Bowl LVIII interception against Patrick Mahomes, found himself on the defensive side of a financial play.

This time, the opponent was an exorbitant price tag on a Tesla Cybertruck. Guided by sage advice from his financial adviser, Brown averted a potential financial misstep by forgoing the purchase of the electric vehicle, which was being offered at a staggering 130% above the listed price.

During a visit to an electric-vehicle dealership in New Jersey, Brown, attracted by the allure of the Cybertruck, engaged in price negotiations with a dealership manager. Discussions escalated to quotes ranging from $200,000 to $230,000 — a significant markup from the $60,000 to $100,000 pricing tier on Tesla's official website.

However, upon consulting his trusted financial adviser, Brown wisely decided against the transaction, underscoring his adviser's crucial role in his financial decision-making.

Cybertruck Price Surge

The episode, which quickly gained traction on TikTok, accumulating over 2.4 million views, highlights the market frenzy surrounding the limited availability of Tesla's Cybertruck.

Dealers and individuals alike are capitalizing on the demand by reselling the vehicle at hefty premiums. George Saliba, owner of J&S AutoHaus and the dealer seen negotiating with Brown, explained the inflated prices by citing a scarce supply and significant consumer interest in what he termed "the biggest-delivery vehicle of our lifetimes." Brown, 24, who is on a four-year, $5.3 million contract with the 49ers, including a $924,224 signing bonus and a recent $263,000 postseason bonus, showcased a prudent approach to financial management that many young athletes might find instructive.

The incident sheds light on the broader issue of market dynamics affecting the availability and pricing of highly anticipated products like the Cybertruck. With Tesla attempting to curb resale practices by imposing restrictions and potential penalties on buyers, the scenario underscores the complexities of high-demand vehicle purchases.

As the market awaits wider availability of the Cybertruck, consumers are left weighing the costs of immediate gratification against patience for standard retail pricing. Amidst this, Tesla's autopilot and driver-assistance systems face scrutiny, adding another layer to the multifaceted narrative of technological innovation and market economics.