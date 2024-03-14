Win-Win: 3 Trade Packages for Justin Fields in 2024

© Michael Reaves/Getty Images

As the NFL free agency frenzy unfolds, the spotlight shifts to the looming possibility of a Justin Fields trade, as the market narrows for the Chicago Bears' quarterback. With numerous teams already addressing their quarterback needs, the Bears find themselves with limited options, prompting speculation that a trade is imminent, especially with the looming prospect of drafting Caleb Williams.

The urgency mounts as time ticks away on potential deals. While the Bears are unlikely to release Fields outright, it's evident that holding onto him while drafting a new quarterback isn't a viable option. Moreover, passing up on top-tier talent to build around Fields in his third year presents its own challenges.

Initial hopes of securing a first-round pick for Fields have dimmed considerably, making any substantial return a victory for Chicago. Consequently, attention turns to potential trade packages that could benefit both parties involved.

Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders emerge as a plausible destination, given their lingering quarterback dilemma. With uncertainties surrounding their current options, acquiring Fields offers a promising solution. A deal involving the 77th pick could provide Chicago with a valuable asset while affording Las Vegas the opportunity to evaluate Fields on a rookie deal.

Minnesota Vikings: Despite the signing of Sam Darnold, the Vikings remain open to exploring alternative quarterback options. Transitioning from Kirk Cousins to Darnold isn't ideal, making Fields an appealing prospect. A trade involving Minnesota's fourth-round picks (129th and 157th overall) could entice the Bears, bolstering their draft assets.

Denver Broncos: The Broncos emerge as both a needy and desperate contender in the quarterback market. Securing Fields on his rookie contract presents a significant advantage for a team constrained by financial limitations.

Offering the 76th pick in a trade scenario underscores Denver's urgency and commitment to securing a long-term solution at quarterback. In navigating the evolving landscape of free agency, the Bears must weigh their options carefully to ensure a mutually beneficial outcome in any potential Justin Fields trade.