Top 5 Non-QB Cap Hits in 2024: Aaron Donald's $34.1M Standout

© Rob Carr/Getty Images

As the NFL gears up for the 2024 season, the league's salary cap has ascended to an impressive $255.4 million. This significant boost has paved the way for substantial salary increases for several players across different positions, with quarterbacks traditionally commanding the highest paychecks.

However, a closer look reveals that some non-quarterbacks are making substantial impacts on teams while also commanding considerable portions of their respective team's salary caps. Among these notable earners, five non-quarterbacks stand out with the largest cap hits for the upcoming season.

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers' Left Tackle: $31.5M Trent Williams, the San Francisco 49ers' formidable starting left tackle, claims the fifth spot on this list with a robust cap hit of $31.5 million for the 2024 season.

Williams solidified his position as a cornerstone player after signing a lucrative six-year, $138.06 million contract extension in 2021, establishing himself as the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. Aaron Donald, Defensive Force: $34.1M Renowned for his game-changing prowess on defense, Aaron Donald secures the fourth position with a commanding $34.1 million cap hit.

Despite a slightly subdued performance in the previous season, Donald remains a pivotal force for the Rams. His contract, renegotiated in 2022, added an additional $40 million over the final three years, underlining his stature as the first non-quarterback to command an average salary exceeding $30 million per season.

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers' Top Receiver: $34.7M The Los Angeles Chargers' star wide receiver, Keenan Allen, clinches the third spot with a substantial $34.7 million cap hit. Allen's stellar performance, coupled with his four-year, $80.1 million contract extension inked in 2020, solidifies his position as a key offensive asset for the team.

Joey Bosa, Defensive Powerhouse: $36.6M With a formidable $36.6 million cap hit, Joey Bosa, the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive standout, secures the second position on the list. Despite facing injury setbacks in the previous season, Bosa's impact remains undeniable, exemplified by his impressive performance of 6.5 sacks and 20 tackles.

Khalil Mack, Premier Defensive Asset: $38.5M Topping the chart with the highest non-quarterback cap hit is Khalil Mack, the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive stalwart, commanding a staggering $38.5 million. Mack's imposing presence on the field, coupled with his six-year, $141 million extension signed in 2018, solidifies his status as a premier defensive asset.

While these players demonstrate their exceptional value to their respective teams, their substantial cap hits underscore the evolving dynamics of NFL salaries and the significance of non-quarterback positions in shaping team success.

As the 2024 season unfolds, all eyes will be on these formidable athletes as they continue to redefine excellence on the gridiron.