Raiders Release Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

In a development that many saw coming, the Las Vegas Raiders have decided to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, marking the end of his brief stint with the team after just one season. Last March, Garoppolo inked a lucrative three-year deal worth $72.5 million, which included a substantial $33.75 million guaranteed.

This move by the Raiders will allow them to conserve $11.2 million in guaranteed money, a strategic financial decision especially after Garoppolo faced a suspension for the first two games of the 2024 season due to a PED violation announced last month.

Garoppolo's journey with the Raiders was fraught with challenges from the outset. Upon signing, reports surfaced about an unresolved foot injury from his 2022 season with the San Francisco 49ers, delaying his return to practice until the commencement of training camp.

This setback was a harbinger of the struggles that lay ahead.

Raiders' Roster Revamp

In a sweeping roster overhaul, the Raiders also released wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer alongside Garoppolo, making all four veterans available on the free agent market.

During his tenure with the Raiders, Garoppolo started in six games, leading the team to a balanced 3-3 record under his helm. The Raiders recorded a slightly less favorable 5-6 record in games without him. Garoppolo's season was marred by injuries and inconsistent play, leading to his benching in Week 9 in favor of rookie Aidan O’Connell, under the interim leadership of Antonio Peirce after Josh McDaniels was relieved of his duties.

Garoppolo's performance statistics with the Raiders were modest; he completed 65.1% of his passes, throwing for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Now at 32, Garoppolo finds himself a free agent, facing a market that may see him best suited for a backup role or a chance to compete for a starting position, albeit with no guarantees.

His recent suspension may further complicate his prospects. As the Raiders look ahead, they are anticipated to draft a quarterback, potentially to compete for the starting role immediately or to develop for the future. Meanwhile, Aidan O’Connell will vie for the starting position against Gardner Minshew, whom the Raiders have recently signed.

This move underscores the team's ongoing quest to find a long-term answer at quarterback, a role that Garoppolo, despite initial hopes, was unable to secure in the aftermath of Derek Carr's departure.