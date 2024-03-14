Jason Kelce Regrets Retirement Decision Amid Eagles' Acquisition of Barkley

© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

In weeks since his retirement, Jason Kelce, the former center for the Philadelphia Eagles, is already feeling a pang of regret, especially after the Eagles' impressive moves in free agency, highlighted by the acquisition of Saquon Barkley.

On a recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast, hosted alongside his brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the ex-Eagle shared his mixed feelings upon learning that General Manager Howie Roseman had secured Barkley on a three-year deal worth up to $46.76 million.

Jason Kelce's Bittersweet Regret

Kelce expressed excitement for Barkley's arrival, recognizing the running back's potential impact on a team known for its formidable offensive line. He noted the significant role of Jeff Stoutland, the Eagles' run game coordinator, in swiftly integrating Barkley into the team's dynamic.

However, the conversation took a poignant turn when Travis highlighted the Eagles' roster brimming with Pro Bowlers, hinting at a promising season ahead. Jason Kelce, reflecting on his recent retirement decision, openly voiced his regret, lamenting his absence from what promises to be an exciting season for the Eagles.

The fan base, buzzing with excitement over Barkley's signing, has been vocal on social media, urging Kelce to reconsider his retirement and join the team for another season. Despite the playful nudges from fans and a hint of frustration over the timing of the Eagles' free agency splash, Kelce reaffirmed his contentment with his decision to retire, a deliberation that had been brewing for years.

The Eagles have not only welcomed Barkley but have also bolstered their lineup with Bryce Huff, extended Brandon Graham's tenure, and welcomed back safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, marking a promising start to the season. Though Kelce may not don the Eagles jersey on the field, his loyalty remains unwavering.

He looks forward to supporting the team as a dedicated fan, embracing his Philadelphia roots with pride and anticipation for the season ahead.