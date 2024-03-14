Second Watt Brother Announces NFL Retirement

© Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Derek Watt, a renowned fullback in the National Football League (NFL), has made the heartfelt decision to retire, marking the end of an illustrious journey in professional football. Announcing his retirement through a touching Instagram post, Watt expressed his profound gratitude and honor as he reflected on a career transcending the boundaries of the sport he deeply cherishes.

In his announcement, Watt shared, "It is with great honor and gratitude that I officially announce my retirement and the end to my career.

A career that ended up being about so much more than just the game that I love. The seven years with two great organizations, 110 career games, and lifelong friendships and memories that I’ve been fortunate enough to make have been nothing short of amazing."

Watt's Commendable Journey

Derek Watt's professional path, although distinct from the high-profile journeys of his brothers, J.J.

Watt and T.J. Watt, has been nothing short of commendable. Over a span of seven years, this former sixth-round draft pick has demonstrated resilience, skill, and an unwavering dedication to the sport. Starting his NFL tenure with the Chargers, Watt played in 64 games over four seasons, during which he managed to secure 47 touches.

The year 2020 marked a significant turn in Watt's career when he signed a three-year, $9.75 million contract to join forces with his brother, T.J., at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over the course of three seasons with the Steelers, Derek appeared in 46 games, including a notable 34 games in the last two years.

His final season in 2022 was particularly remarkable from an offensive standpoint, as he amassed 32 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns, highlighting what he referred to as a "career season." Beyond his contributions on the offense, Derek Watt carved a niche for himself on special teams, a role that he both embraced and excelled in throughout his career.

Averaging over 286 special teams snaps per season, he concluded his professional journey with an impressive tally of 61 tackles. Derek Watt's retirement closes a chapter filled with dedication, achievement, and the creation of lasting memories and friendships, embodying the true spirit of the game.