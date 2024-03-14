NFL Expert Criticizes Steelers' Russell Wilson Pickup vs. Watson's Browns Move

© Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Russell Wilson joins the Pittsburgh Steelers, igniting a mix of celebration and skepticism among fans. At a modest $1.2 million, Wilson's acquisition is seen by many as a steal that could guarantee yet another successful season under Mike Tomlin's leadership.

However, NFL analyst Kyle Brandt believes the Steelers should aim higher than mere winning seasons. Brandt expressed his discontent on X, criticizing the team's recent performances, "That is way beneath the standard there.

And you can say all you want. 'Mike Tomlin's never had a losing season.' As you guys know. I have found that quote now to become not only overused and beaten to a pulp but really pathetic." He lamented the team's short playoff runs as inadequate, stating, "The 'we got to the playoffs last year and lost in the wild-card round.'

That's Browns stuff. That's Bengals stuff. I don't care that you never had a losing season. I don't care that you've reached the wild card and lost. That's not what the Steelers stand for. ... Those are all losing seasons for Mike Tomlin."

Wilson's Uncertain Future

Wilson's role within the Steelers remains uncertain despite the enthusiasm surrounding his signing.

Many speculate he will secure a starting position, but his benching at the end of 2023 suggests the decision is far from straightforward. Kenny Pickett, the first-round pick of 2022 meant to fill Ben Roethlisberger's shoes, presents a significant challenge for Wilson.

While Pickett's initial performance hasn't quite matched Roethlisberger's impressive start, he has shown promise and improvement over the last two seasons. Comparing their records, Pickett has managed a better win rate than Wilson recently, throwing for seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in his rookie year and improving slightly in his second season.

Wilson, on the other hand, is determined to prove his worth and secure his position over Pickett, despite his recent setbacks and the minimal investment in his contract. This dynamic sets the scene for a highly anticipated quarterback competition during the upcoming training camp in July and August.

As the Steelers prepare for the 2024 season, all eyes will be on Tomlin's decision-making and whether Wilson can revive his career and live up to the Steelers' storied legacy.