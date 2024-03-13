Peyton Manning Added to NBC's Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Broadcast Team

© Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

This summer, the Paris Olympics opening ceremony broadcast on NBC Universal will be enriched with the presence of NFL icon Peyton Manning and celebrated singer Kelly Clarkson. The duo is set to join the esteemed Mike Tirico in hosting the globally anticipated event, as confirmed by the network on Tuesday evening.

The ceremony is scheduled to be broadcast live on July 26 across NBC and its streaming platform, Peacock, commencing at noon ET. Peyton Manning, a distinguished figure in the NFL, expressed his excitement about the opportunity, stating, "Being granted a front row seat to such a monumental event is an immense honor." Manning, whose illustrious 18-season career in the NFL saw him securing two Super Bowl victories, currently co-hosts "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" alongside his brother, Eli Manning, another NFL luminary.

Clarkson's Star Power

Kelly Clarkson, a three-time Grammy Award winner and the host of the popular NBC talk show "The Kelly Clarkson Show," brings her own star power to the ceremony's coverage. Having hosted the NFL Honors last year, Clarkson is no stranger to the spotlight.

In a recent conversation with The Associated Press, Manning shared, "Both Kelly and I hold a deep appreciation for the athletes and the pageantry of previous opening ceremonies." He added, "The anticipation of uncovering and sharing the compelling stories of these athletes with the audience is something we look forward to." Although Manning admits that covering an event outside his usual realm of football is a step into the unfamiliar, Tirico is confident that the chemistry between Manning, Clarkson, and himself will resonate well with viewers.

The broadcasting trio will be stationed at the scenic Trocadero, offering stunning views of the Seine River and the Eiffel Tower. The opening ceremony promises to be a historic event, marking the first time it will take place outside the confines of a traditional stadium.

Echoing the Paris organizers' vision of "Games Wide Open," the ceremony will feature a spectacular sunset parade of approximately 10,500 athletes along the Seine River, stretching over a 3.7-mile route. NBC's "Today" show co-hosts, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, will also play a vital role in the ceremony's coverage, providing insights from a bridge along the parade route, capturing the essence of the celebration from a fan's perspective.

Molly Solomon, NBC Olympics Production's Executive Producer and President, praised the dynamic hosting team, emphasizing the unique blend of personalities and perspectives they bring to the broadcast. With Guthrie and Kotb positioned among the fans, Solomon anticipates a broadcast filled with unparalleled views and insights, capturing the spirit and excitement of the Olympic celebration from a truly unique vantage point.