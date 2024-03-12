Packers Fans Devastated as Aaron Jones Joins Vikings for $7M Free Agency Deal

© Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the Green Bay Packers' fanbase, Aaron Jones has signed with the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings, following his release from the Packers. This development comes on the heels of Green Bay securing Josh Jacobs with a hefty four-year, $68 million contract, prompting the team to part ways with Jones.

Jones, who has been a key player for the Packers, quickly found a new home in Minnesota, agreeing to a one-year contract worth $7 million. This transition has sparked a torrent of reactions from Packers supporters, with social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) becoming a battleground for fans' sentiments.

Phrases like "This is the worst day of my life" and accusations of Jones being "big mad about getting released" and promptly joining a division rival highlight the intensity of the fan reaction. Despite the bitter taste left in the mouths of many Green Bay followers, a number of fans and sports commentators are intrigued by the prospect of Jones facing his former team twice in the upcoming season.

This adds an extra layer of drama and excitement to the NFC North rivalry, promising thrilling encounters on the field.

Jones' Packers Exit

Jones' departure from the Packers marks the end of an era for the team. Despite a challenging final season with Green Bay, where he rushed for 656 yards on 142 carries and secured two touchdowns—his lowest performance since his rookie year—Jones' release was unexpected.

He had been seen as a central figure in the Packers' offense and a key component of their future aspirations. In a recent conversation with Larry McCarren on Total Packers, as reported by NFL.com, Jones expressed his belief in the team's direction and the special bond among its members.

He highlighted the high standards set by the team and their collective capability to meet those expectations consistently, emphasizing the potential for greatness. Now with the Vikings, Jones is set to compete with Ty Chandler for the starting running back position in 2024.

His move not only signifies a significant shift in his career but also sets the stage for an electrifying chapter in the Packers-Vikings rivalry, captivating fans and sports enthusiasts alike. As the new season approaches, all eyes will be on Jones and his impact in Minnesota, adding an intriguing narrative to the NFL's storied competition.