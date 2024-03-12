Ravens Extend Multi-Year Contract Offer to Derrick Henry, Averaging $6.5 Million

© Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

In the high-stakes arena of NFL free agency, the Baltimore Ravens have made a strategic move by extending a multi-year contract offer to four-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry, as reported by 247sports' Brad Stainbrook.

The offer, made during the league's legal tampering period, signals the Ravens' intent to bolster their backfield with a proven talent, proposing an average annual salary of $6.5 million. The free agency period has seen a flurry of activity, with several top-tier running backs finding new homes.

Among them, Derrick Henry stands out not only for his impressive resume, which includes First-Team All-Pro honors, the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year award, four Pro Bowl selections, and two NFL rushing titles but also for the remarkable consistency and durability he has displayed throughout his career.

Ravens' Pragmatic Offer

While the Ravens' offer to Henry may seem modest compared to the $12.3 million average annual salary Saquon Barkley secured with the Philadelphia Eagles or the $12 million Josh Jacobs will earn with the Green Bay Packers, it reflects a realistic assessment of the market.

At 30 years old and with 2,030 regular-season carries under his belt, Henry's proposed salary aligns with the expectations for a player of his experience and mileage in the league. Yet, if there's any running back equipped to defy the typical career trajectory and maintain high performance levels, it's Derrick Henry.

His track record of resilience is notable; in five of the past six seasons, he has participated in at least 15 games, rushed for over 1,000 yards, and scored double-digit touchdowns. Even in a season shortened by injury, Henry managed to rush for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns in just eight games in 2021.

Henry's 2023 season further underscores his ongoing value. Leading the league in carries (280), ranking second in rushing yards (1,167), and tying for the fifth-most rushing touchdowns (12), Henry has proven he remains a formidable force on the field.

The Ravens' calculated gamble on Henry could thus translate into a significant payoff, should he continue to deliver performances that defy expectations for a player at his stage in the NFL. With his track record, Derrick Henry's addition could indeed be a game-changer for the Ravens, offering them a potent weapon in their offensive arsenal at a value that could well exceed the investment.