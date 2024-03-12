Patriots Re-Sign Guard Mike Onwenu for $57M

© Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In a significant move signaling their commitment to strengthening the offensive line, the New England Patriots have successfully secured a deal with standout guard Mike Onwenu, finalizing a three-year contract valued at $57 million.

This strategic agreement, as reported by sources to ESPN, underscores the Patriots' dedication to maintaining a robust front for their offense through the acquisition of Onwenu's formidable talents. Standing at an impressive 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 350 pounds, Onwenu has remarkably transitioned from being a sixth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft to becoming one of the most sought-after free agents in the league this offseason.

His journey in the NFL is a testament to his exceptional skills, resilience, and versatility, as he has consistently demonstrated the ability to excel both as a guard and a tackle. Over the course of his career, Onwenu has participated in 64 regular-season games, starting in 56 of them.

His flexibility is further highlighted by his diverse starting positions - with 24 starts at right guard, another 24 at right tackle, five at left guard, and three times lining up as a tackle-eligible tight end.

Onwenu's Versatile Adaptation

Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick once remarked that Onwenu was "built to play guard," yet circumstances led to Onwenu adapting to the tackle position during parts of the 2020, 2021, and 2023 seasons.

This shift was necessitated by a mix of injuries and inconsistent performances within the team, showcasing Onwenu's team-first mentality and adaptability. Now 26 years old, Onwenu's willingness to embrace these changes not only solidified his role within the team but also enhanced his value on the free-agent market.

Transitioning from his initial four-year, $3.497 million rookie contract, which included a $202,000 signing bonus, Onwenu's new deal marks a significant financial leap. Reflective of his outstanding contribution and exceeding expectations on the field, he earned an additional $813,083 as part of the NFL's performance-based pay program for the 2022 season, ranking as the fourth-highest total league-wide that year.

This contract renewal with the Patriots not only rewards Onwenu's remarkable growth and performance but also solidifies his position as a cornerstone of the team's offensive line for the foreseeable future.