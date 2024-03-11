Baker Mayfield Signs Nine-Figure Deal with Buccaneers

© Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

In a landmark decision that cements his position as the cornerstone of their offense, Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached a monumental agreement on a three-year contract valued at $100 million. This pivotal deal ensures Mayfield will spearhead the Buccaneers as their franchise quarterback, following a 2023 season that saw him deliver performances that arguably rank as the pinnacle of his NFL career to date.

Mayfield, who was the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, embarked on a fresh chapter with the Buccaneers last offseason under a one-year agreement. This move was widely regarded as a critical juncture in his professional journey, considering his previous tenures with teams such as the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, and Los Angeles Rams.

However, Mayfield's debut season in Florida was nothing short of spectacular, earning him Pro Bowl honors and spearheading the Buccaneers' charge into the playoffs a testament to his remarkable comeback.

Mayfield's Buccaneer Stay

The Buccaneers' management had been keenly focused on securing Mayfield's return, especially after successfully renegotiating a deal with Mike Evans, Mayfield's primary target on the field, earlier in the week.

The official announcement of Mayfield's contract extension arrived just as the NFL's free agency period was about to kick off, signaling the Buccaneers' commitment to building a winning team around him. After joining the Buccaneers last year on a relatively modest $4 million contract—amidst a lukewarm market for his services—Mayfield seized the opportunity to rejuvenate his career.

His leadership on the field was instrumental in navigating the team through a successful playoff run, highlighted by a significant victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The chemistry between Mayfield and Evans, coupled with robust support from the fanbase, underscored the collective desire for his continued presence at the helm of the Buccaneers' offense.

This contract not only represents a personal triumph for Mayfield, who has definitively silenced critics with his performance but also marks a strategic move by the Buccaneers as they aim to solidify their roster and aspirations for future championships.