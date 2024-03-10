Chiefs Secure Chris Jones with Huge 5-Year Deal Before Free Agency

© Eric Thomas/Getty Images

In a pivotal move securing their defensive line, the Kansas City Chiefs have successfully negotiated a continuation of their partnership with Chris Jones. This strategic decision, finalized on Saturday night, ensures that Jones, the linchpin of the Chiefs' defense, will remain a cornerstone of the team for the foreseeable future.

The agreement, a hefty five-year contract boasting $95 million in guarantees, was confirmed to USA TODAY Sports by a source with intimate knowledge of the deal, who requested anonymity due to the confidentiality of the financial specifics.

Jones' Unwavering Loyalty

Jones' commitment to Kansas City was vocalized emphatically during the Chiefs' victory parade for Super Bowl 58, highlighting his desire to stay with the team that has become his NFL home. As a premier talent, Jones is frequently mentioned in the same breath as Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams, with both players dominating the conversation around the NFL's elite interior defensive linemen.

Jones' prowess on the field is evidenced by his leading the Chiefs in sacks for six straight seasons, a testament to his consistency and impact. This season, despite missing the opener, he recorded 10 ½ sacks, tying for the team lead and demonstrating his indispensable role on the defensive front.

Jones' influence extends beyond individual achievements, contributing significantly to the Chiefs' dominance in the AFC West and their emerging dynasty. The team's eight consecutive division titles mark one of the most impressive streaks in NFL history, with Kansas City clinching three Super Bowl victories in the last five years, including consecutive wins in the past two seasons.

Over the course of his career, Jones has been recognized as a first-team All-Pro twice and has made five Pro Bowl appearances, amassing 273 tackles, 75 ½ sacks, 78 tackles for loss, and 37 pass deflections across 123 regular-season games.

Drafted in the second round by the Chiefs in 2016, Jones has developed into an irreplaceable force on their defense, solidifying his legacy and ensuring the Chiefs remain formidable contenders in the NFL landscape. This contract extension not only celebrates his contributions thus far but also signals a continued investment in the team's competitive future.