Brandon Graham Agrees to 15th Season with Philadelphia Eagles

© Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In a move that reaffirms their commitment to experience and leadership, the Philadelphia Eagles have officially sealed a one-year deal with the venerable Brandon Graham. Announced this Saturday, the contract heralds Graham's historic return to Lincoln Financial Field, marking his 15th season as a formidable force on the defensive line.

Brandon Graham, a linchpin in the Eagles' defensive machinery, has notched an impressive tally of 73 sacks over an unprecedented 195 games, the highest in franchise history. Even in the twilight of his career at 35, Graham's influence stretches far beyond the field; he is revered in the locker room and cherished in the heart of the Philadelphia community for both his on-field prowess and off-field contributions.

Brandon Graham's Defining Moment

The legacy of Brandon Graham's tenure with the Eagles is punctuated by moments of sheer brilliance, none more so than his game-changing strip sack on Tom Brady during the dying moments of Super Bowl LII.

This pivotal play was instrumental in clinching the Eagles' first Super Bowl victory, a 41-33 nail-biter against the New England Patriots, on February 4, 2018. It's a moment etched in the annals of NFL history, embodying Graham's clutch playmaking ability.

Hailing from the University of Michigan as the 13th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, Brandon Graham has grown into an emblem of resilience and dedication. Despite a setback in 2022 with a torn Achilles tendon that sidelined him for the majority of the season, he made a triumphant return, recording a career-best 11 sacks.

This remarkable comeback not only underscored his unwavering spirit but also his invaluable role in the Eagles' defensive strategy. As the Eagles gear up for another promising season, Graham's continued presence symbolizes a bridge between the franchise's storied past and its ambitious future.

His commitment to excellence, both on and off the field, continues to inspire teammates and fans alike, making this contract extension more than just a roster move—it's a reaffirmation of the Eagles' ethos and a beacon of hope for the challenges that lie ahead in their pursuit of greatness.