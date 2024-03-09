Broncos Release Another Veteran Player

© Steph Chambers/Getty Images

In a strategic move prompted by financial considerations, the Denver Broncos have opted to release Chris Manhertz, a significant blocking presence in their lineup during the previous season. According to reports from ESPN.com’s Field Yates, the decision comes amidst the team grappling with salary cap constraints.

Manhertz, who had returned to the Broncos under a two-year, $6 million contract last year, is recognized for his extensive experience spanning eight years in the league, primarily with the Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

His departure from the Broncos' roster is expected to yield savings of just over $2 million in cap space for the team. In response to his release, Manhertz conveyed a pragmatic outlook, stating to 9News’ Mike Klis, "I’ve played long enough in this league to where whatever happens, it’s just business.

Is it disappointing news? Sure. But it’s just business. You take it for what it is."

Future Tight End Challenges

Despite his considerable playing time of 367 offensive snaps across 16 games for the Broncos last season, Manhertz's impact was limited, particularly in the passing game where he only managed two catches for 16 yards.

However, his adeptness in pass-blocking was acknowledged by Pro Football Focus. Looking ahead, the Broncos face the challenge of finding a more effective solution at the tight end position for the upcoming season. Greg Dulcich, a third-round pick in 2022, has struggled with persistent hamstring injuries, frequently landing him on the injured reserve list.

Financially, the Broncos remain close to achieving cap compliance, currently sitting just under $1 million over the cap as of Friday afternoon. However, further roster adjustments may be necessary to facilitate potential upgrades during free agency.

Manhertz's release follows closely on the heels of the departure of Justin Simmons, the Broncos' longest-tenured player, marking the end of an eight-season tenure with the team.