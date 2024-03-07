Saquon Barkley's Potential Move to Cowboys' Rivals Deemed Likely

© Candice Ward/Getty Images

In an intriguing turn of events that could significantly impact the NFL landscape, Saquon Barkley, the standout running back from the New York Giants, is on the verge of entering free agency. With the Giants opting not to apply the franchise tag, Barkley is set to become an unrestricted free agent come March 13, sparking widespread speculation about his next destination.

Among the potential suitors, the Dallas Cowboys have emerged as a key contender for Barkley's services. Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post highlights the Cowboys' interest, suggesting that Barkley's versatile skill set as a dual-threat running back aligns perfectly with the offensive scheme of head coach Mike McCarthy.

The Cowboys, led by the ambition of owner Jerry Jones, are reportedly keen on bolstering their roster for a deep playoff push. Capturing Barkley, a marquee player from a division rival, would not only strengthen their lineup but also serve as a strategic coup.

Dallas's interest comes at a time when their own starting running back from the previous season, Tony Pollard, faces uncertainty as a pending free agent. This situation potentially sets the stage for Barkley to don the Cowboys' uniform, offering him an opportunity to thrive behind one of the league's most formidable offensive lines.

Eagles Eye Barkley

Additionally, the Philadelphia Eagles have been named as a dark horse in the Barkley sweepstakes. Despite General Manager Howie Roseman's typical reluctance to invest heavily in running backs, the allure of adding a game-changing talent like Barkley on a potentially short-term deal could be too tempting to pass up.

Dunleavy notes that such a move could address the Eagles' offensive gaps while allowing Barkley to enhance his value, challenge his former team, and represent the Eagles, a team with deep ties to his Pennsylvania hometown.

Projected by Pro Football Focus to command a three-year, $36 million contract, Barkley's decision will undoubtedly be one of the most closely watched developments of the free agency period. Since being selected second overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley has been a dynamic force for the Giants, amassing 5,211 rushing yards and scoring 47 total touchdowns.

Despite battling injuries, his performance last season, with 962 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, and an additional 280 receiving yards with four receiving touchdowns in 14 games, reaffirmed his status as one of the league's premier running backs.

As the free agency period approaches, the speculation surrounding Barkley's future only intensifies. Whether he ends up with the Cowboys, Eagles, or elsewhere, his next chapter promises to be one of the offseason's most compelling narratives.