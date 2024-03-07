Travis Kelce Heads to Singapore for Taylor Swift's Concert

© Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

In a heartwarming display of support and affection, NFL star Travis Kelce is embarking on a journey to reunite with his partner, global music sensation Taylor Swift, showcasing the lengths to which he will go to support her career.

The news comes on the heels of the latest installment of the "New Heights" podcast, hosted by Travis and his brother Jason Kelce, where Travis shared his experiences from his recent visit to see Swift perform in Australia.

This revelation was further confirmed by TMZ, which reported that Kelce is set to fly out today to catch Swift's performances in Singapore.

Swift's Tour Continues

Swift, who is currently captivating audiences in Singapore, will conclude her weekend shows before taking a brief hiatus from her Eras Tour.

The tour is slated to resume in May in Paris, marking the beginning of its European leg. The couple's commitment to supporting each other's professional endeavors is evident, with Kelce making the international trip to be by Swift's side.

This journey was highlighted through a social media post by Kelce's manager, André Eane, who is also reported to be accompanying him to Singapore. In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Eane was featured alongside his former high school basketball coach, who expressed his delight at reconnecting and wished Eane and Kelce safe travels to Swift's concert in Singapore.

Sources close to the couple have spoken to Entertainment Tonight, shedding light on the duo's efforts to maintain their relationship amidst their demanding schedules. "Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship," the source shared.

Kelce's commitment was notably demonstrated through his previous whirlwind trip to Australia, a gesture reciprocated by Swift who has also made efforts to support him during significant moments in his career. Their mutual dedication to balancing their professional commitments with their personal life serves as a testament to their strong bond and mutual respect.