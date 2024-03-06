Micah Parsons' Earnings Potential as Cowboys' Linebacker and DE

© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

In a strategic move that underscores his versatility and importance to the team, the Dallas Cowboys have officially exercised the fifth-year option for Micah Parsons, albeit with a twist that benefits both parties financially.

This decision aligns Parsons with the defensive end position rather than linebacker, a change reported by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, which is projected to save the Cowboys approximately $3 million in salary costs.

Parsons, who entered the NFL with a reputation as a dynamic linebacker, has demonstrated an impressive ability to adapt and excel across the defensive spectrum. His performance in the previous season was nothing short of stellar, amassing 33 quarterback hits, 18 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, alongside a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

These accomplishments have solidified his status as one of the premier defensive talents in the league.

Parsons' Salary Breakdown

The financial details of Parsons' arrangement reveal that his salary for the 2025 season as a defensive end will be $21.32 million.

In contrast, had the Cowboys opted to classify him under the linebacker designation, Parsons would have been set to earn just over $24 million. Under his current rookie contract, Parsons is set to receive a base salary of $2.9 million and a signing bonus of $2.4 million through the 2024 season, with his fifth-year option kicking in thereafter.

Given his meteoric rise and considerable impact on the field, it is widely anticipated that Parsons will be offered a lucrative long-term deal by the Cowboys. Speculations by ESPN prior to the 2023 season suggested that his forthcoming contract could exceed $32 million annually, potentially setting a new record for defensive players in the NFL.

Currently, Nick Bosa holds the title of the league's highest-paid defensive player, courtesy of a five-year, $170 million contract signed before the 2023 season. This contract set benchmarks in total compensation, average annual value, and guaranteed money at signing.

Parsons' career, thus far, has been decorated with two All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowl nods over three seasons, during which he has accumulated 40.5 sacks and 89 quarterback hits, consistently ranking him among the top contenders for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

At only 24 years old, Parsons is on the brink of setting new financial records in the NFL, with expectations mounting for a deal that will cement his place not only within the Cowboys' defensive lineup but also in the league's financial history books.