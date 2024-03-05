Eagles Eyeing Return of Veteran Defensive End

© Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In a recent development that has Philadelphia Eagles fans buzzing with anticipation, the prospect of Brandon Graham returning to the team is looking increasingly promising. According to well-placed sources within the NFL Network, particularly Ian Rapoport, there's a strong "mutual interest" between Graham and the Eagles to strike a new deal.

The optimism surrounding these negotiations suggests that an agreement could be reached before the free agency period kicks off, signaling a positive direction in the ongoing discussions between the two parties. While early rumors on Monday hinted at a potential agreement already in place, Rapoport clarified that those reports were premature.

However, he did not shy away from expressing a hopeful outlook that a resolution could be on the horizon, sooner rather than later. Graham's potential continuation with the Eagles would not only be a significant boon for the team but also a move that aligns with the expectations of fans and analysts alike, especially considering Graham's impressive 14-season tenure with the franchise.

Graham's 2024 Outlook

Graham, who concluded his three-year, $40 million extension in 2022, agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with the Eagles last offseason. Despite his noteworthy 11-sack achievement in the previous season, his performance in 2023 saw a dip, which may lead to considerations for a revised contract value in 2024.

Amid speculations of retirement following the Eagles' less-than-stellar 2023 season, the 35-year-old defensive end was quick to dismiss such notions. Expressing his desire for a "farewell tour" in 2024, Graham has shown his eagerness to continue contributing to the team's success.

Beyond his on-field prowess, Graham has expressed a long-term interest in remaining part of the Eagles' family beyond his playing days. Although his statistical contributions in 2023 (16 tackles, three sacks) did not mirror past successes, his value to the team transcends numbers.

Ranked 17th among edge defenders by Pro Football Focus, Graham's strategic playtime and veteran leadership remain invaluable. With potential milestones within reach, including surpassing Clyde Simmons for third place on the franchise sack leaderboard and overtaking Seth Joyner in forced fumbles, Graham's legacy with the Eagles could achieve new heights in 2024.