Dak Prescott Expresses Confidence in Contract Resolution with Cowboys

© Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Amid the suspense surrounding his future with the Dallas Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott remains upbeat about reaching a contract agreement. Speaking at a Children's Cancer Fund event alongside NFL legend Troy Aikman, Prescott conveyed his optimism, emphasizing the importance of his contract not just for himself but for the team as well.

"I'm definitely confident," he declared, acknowledging the negotiation process and expressing faith in both parties' understanding and cooperation. As the new league year approaches on March 13, the clock is ticking for the Cowboys and Prescott's agent, Todd France, to engage in meaningful dialogue.

Despite a lack of substantial talks and their absence of communication during the recent scouting combine in Indianapolis, Prescott's stance remains positive. The quarterback's financial impact on the team is significant, with a cap hit of $59.45 million for 2024 looming.

His current contract, which was a hard-fought agreement resulting in a four-year, $160 million deal in 2021, includes a $29 million base salary and a $5 million roster bonus. This deal notably restricts the Cowboys from applying the franchise tag on Prescott in 2025 and grants him a no-trade clause.

Prescott's Contract Uncertainty

The potential for Prescott to enter the open market next year without an extension raises stakes for the Cowboys, who would then have no guarantees of retaining their star quarterback. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, however, expressed no concern over the possibility of this being Prescott's last year with the team.

Jones's focus is firmly on improving the team's performance, underlining the inevitability of contract negotiations and their outcomes in the NFL. Furthermore, Prescott's on-field achievements and leadership qualities are undeniable.

Last season, he led the NFL in touchdown passes with 36 and showcased his resilience by bouncing back from a season marred by interceptions and injuries. Under the guidance of Mike McCarthy as playcaller, there's anticipation for what Prescott can further achieve.

Jones's commitment to an "all-in" strategy for the upcoming season after a disheartening playoff loss highlights the organization's high stakes. Prescott, freshly embracing fatherhood and coming off a strong performance year, looks forward to the team's strategic moves to bolster their championship aspirations.

As negotiations continue, the sports world watches closely, eager to see how this critical juncture for Prescott and the Cowboys unfolds.