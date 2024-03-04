Deshaun Watson's Take on Caleb Williams' Athleticism as Potential 2024 NFL Draft

© Stacy Revere/Getty Images

In the high-stakes arena of the NFL, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has cast a shadow of skepticism over the athletic prowess of Caleb Williams, the anticipated number one pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams, a standout at USC, has captivated the football world with his remarkable collegiate career, positioning him as one of the most promising quarterback talents to emerge in recent years.

Despite the buzz surrounding Williams, Watson offered a candid assessment of the younger athlete's capabilities compared to his own. Speaking with Lockerverse, Watson's response was terse and unequivocal when queried about Williams' athleticism.

"No," he stated, underscoring a confident belief in his superior athleticism over the 22-year-old prodigy, despite Watson's own age of 28.

Williams' Draft Excitement

Williams, for his part, has been riding a wave of anticipation as the projected first pick in the draft, which is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, April 25, in Detroit, Michigan.

The Chicago Bears, who finished last season with a 7-10 record, are widely expected to select Williams, potentially making him the cornerstone of their franchise. Williams expressed excitement at the prospect of joining the Bears, noting the team's solid defense and offensive talent as key factors that make the opportunity particularly appealing.

While Williams opted out of participating in the NFL Scouting Combine's physical activities, he did engage with teams expressing interest, showcasing his readiness to step into the professional arena. His impressive last season at USC, where he threw for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns, and only six interceptions, further solidified his reputation, highlighted by winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022.

Watson, however, faced challenges in 2023 with significant injuries limiting his playtime to just six games. Following surgery on his shoulder in November, the Browns quarterback is on the path to recovery, with Browns general manager Andrew Berry expressing optimism about Watson's rehabilitation progress.

Watson's journey has been marked by determination, from his national championship win with Clemson in 2016 to his selection as the 12th overall pick by the Houston Texans in 2017, and his eventual move to the Browns in a high-profile trade.

As the NFL draft approaches, the spotlight on Williams and Watson underscores the relentless pursuit of excellence and the dynamic narratives that define the league. Watson's assertive stance on his athleticism sets a compelling backdrop for the upcoming season, where both quarterbacks will seek to prove their mettle on the gridiron.