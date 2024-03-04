Xavier Worthy Teases Unseen Potential Under Sarkisian: 'The Best Is Yet To Come'

© Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Former Texas Longhorns standout wide receiver, Xavier Worthy, has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the realm of college football, thanks to the tutelage of Head Coach Steve Sarkisian. Worthy, whose college career was marked by dazzling performances and substantial contributions to the Longhorns' offense, is now setting his sights on the next chapter: the NFL.

Worthy's journey to stardom at the University of Texas was not without its challenges. Originally committed to the 2021 recruiting class, he faced academic hurdles that delayed his start, costing him valuable spring practice time and initially straining his relationship with his first commitment, the Michigan Wolverines.

This setback, however, paved the way for a pivotal transition to the Texas Longhorns, where he would ultimately flourish under Steve Sarkisian's guidance. Throughout his tenure with the Longhorns, Worthy became a linchpin in their offensive strategy, amassing an impressive 2,755 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns over three seasons.

His prowess on the field was not just in numbers; it was in the moments of brilliance that hinted at a potential yet fully unleashed.

Worthy's Unseen Best

Worthy's anticipation for the 2023 season was palpable, evident in his remarks during the Big 12 Media Day, where he confidently stated, "I feel like y'all haven't seen the best of me yet." True to his word, he delivered an outstanding performance, tallying 1,014 rushing yards and five touchdowns across 14 games, further solidifying his reputation and setting the stage for his entry into the 2024 NFL draft.

The culmination of Worthy's collegiate achievements was his record-breaking performance at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. Demonstrating exceptional athleticism, he shattered the 40-yard dash record with a blazing time of 4.21 seconds, eclipsing the previous record set by John Ross in 2017.

This feat not only highlighted his elite speed but also significantly boosted his draft stock, positioning him as one of the most sought-after wide receivers in the upcoming draft. Worthy's ascent from a promising recruit to a college football sensation and now an NFL draft prospect is a testament to his resilience, skill, and determination.

As he prepares for the professional ranks, the football world eagerly awaits the next chapter in the career of this remarkable athlete, who has consistently proven that the best, indeed, may yet be to come.