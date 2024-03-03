C.J. Gardner-Johnson Rejoins Eagles in Free Agency Move

© Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

In the ever-evolving landscape of the NFL free agency, C.J. Gardner-Johnson finds himself at the center of swirling rumors and speculation. Known affectionately as "Ceedy Duce" among fans and peers, Gardner-Johnson's tenure with the Detroit Lions appears to be drawing to a close, as he prepares to enter the open market.

This development comes amidst insights shared by Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, who, speaking from the NFL Scouting Combine, highlighted the Philadelphia Eagles' interest in bolstering their defensive lineup with a seasoned safety.

The Eagles, a team with which Gardner-Johnson previously showcased his talents in the 2022 season, are actively seeking to strengthen their roster through free agency or the upcoming draft. According to combine insiders, the Eagles are seriously contemplating a reunion with Gardner-Johnson, a move that would mark a significant addition to their defensive backfield.

After a year's stint with the Detroit Lions, during which Gardner-Johnson inked a one-year contract, the prospect of his return to Philadelphia is gaining traction.

Injury Concerns for Gardner-Johnson

However, Gardner-Johnson's recent injury history raises concerns.

The defensive back's tenure with the Lions was marred by a pectoral tear that sidelined him for 14 games. Remarkably, this incident marks the third consecutive season Gardner-Johnson has been hampered by injuries, each time with a different team, causing him to miss significant playing time.

On the Detroit front, the Lions seem prepared to part ways with Gardner-Johnson. Despite his undeniable talent, the team boasts a promising young talent in Brian Branch, the dynamic second-rounder from the 2023 draft, who excels in the slot defender position a role in which Gardner-Johnson thrives.

This strategic depth, coupled with Gardner-Johnson's injury woes, suggests the Lions are looking to move forward without him. As the free agency period approaches, the NFL community watches closely. Should the Eagles secure Gardner-Johnson's return, it would not only signify a significant boost to their defensive capabilities but also mark a new chapter in the career of the versatile defensive back.