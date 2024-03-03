NFL's Unfair Comparison: Patrick Mahomes Versus Record 40-Yard Dash

© Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In an intriguing display of athletic prowess contrasted with a touch of humor, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes - while celebrated for his remarkable skill set—recently found himself in a light-hearted comparison that highlighted his limitations in sheer speed.

As the NFL Scouting Combine captivated audiences with its showcase of emerging talent, Mahomes' previous performance in the 40-yard dash was juxtaposed with that of the event's new record-holder, Xavier Worthy, casting an amusing spotlight on the three-time Super Bowl champion's pace.

This past Saturday, Xavier Worthy, a former Texas standout, etched his name into combine history by clocking an astonishing 4.21 seconds in the 40-yard dash, surpassing John Ross's 2017 record of 4.22 seconds. This remarkable feat not only showcased Worthy's exceptional speed but also set the stage for a playful comparison by the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes, known more for his incredible vision and arm strength than his sprinting ability, recorded a time of 4.80 seconds in the 40-yard dash during the 2017 combine, placing him significantly behind the likes of Ross and, by extension, Worthy.

In a moment of levity, the NFL decided to overlay footage of Mahomes' dash with Worthy's record-setting run, highlighting the stark difference in speed between the accomplished quarterback and the rising star.

Chiefs' Speed Contrast

Anticipating the reaction, the NFL's official X account extended a humorous apology to Mahomes, acknowledging the stark contrast in velocity between the Chiefs' leader and the fleet-footed Worthy.

This move came after Mahomes humorously implored the NFL Network earlier in the week to refrain from using his 40-yard dash time in comparative overlays, a plea that was evidently overlooked. The Chiefs' quarterback, alongside numerous NFL luminaries, reacted to Worthy's impressive performance, hinting at the continuous search for exceptional talent that can complement existing team dynamics.

With the 2024 NFL Draft on the horizon, and the Chiefs on the lookout for a wide receiver, Worthy's unprecedented speed might just catch more than a few glances from team scouts aiming to bolster their offensive lineup. This lighthearted episode underscores the diverse talents that define the NFL's stars, reminding fans and players alike that while not every athlete can claim to be the fastest, each brings a unique set of skills that contributes to the rich tapestry of professional football.