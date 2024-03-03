Tyron Smith Departs Cowboys, Ending 13-Year Stint as Prescott's Key Lineman

© Stacy Revere/Getty Images

In a significant shift for the Dallas Cowboys' offensive line, Tyron Smith, the team's veteran protector and cornerstone, is reportedly parting ways after a distinguished 13-season tenure. Sources close to the situation disclosed to The Dallas Morning News during the NFL scouting combine that the Cowboys have elected to explore new directions, signaling the end of an era that saw Smith as a pivotal figure in their offensive strategy.

An eight-time Pro Bowl honoree and a two-time All-Pro selection, Smith's imminent free agency on March 13 marks a critical juncture. Despite his expressed intentions to remain a Cowboy, as reported by The News in February, financial negotiations have hit a standstill, with insiders citing a significant gap between Smith's expectations and the team's offer.

Injury-Hampered Career

Smith's career, illustrious for its achievements, has been marred by persistent injuries, casting a shadow over his on-field prowess. Renowned as one of the premier left tackles when fit, his participation has dwindled, featuring in only 82 of 131 possible games since 2015 due to a series of ankle, knee, and hamstring injuries.

These setbacks have sidelined him for 23 games over the last three seasons alone. The 2022 season saw Smith grappling with a severe hamstring injury requiring surgical intervention, yet he showcased his resilience by returning to start the season's final four games.

Despite this, his availability remained inconsistent, missing four games due to various ailments. His last uninterrupted season dates back to 2015, highlighting the challenges he's faced in maintaining his form. As the Cowboys gear up for an eventful offseason, the impending departure of Tyron Smith underscores a period of transition and recalibration.

The organization must weigh the balance between Smith's undeniable talent and the financial implications of his injury history. With free agency looming, the question remains whether Smith will don the Cowboys' star again or venture into new territory within the NFL, marking a pivotal moment for both the player and the franchise.