Patrick Mahomes Single Request as NFL Combine Coverage Begins

© Ethan Miller/Getty Images

As the NFL Scouting Combine gears up this week, it heralds a pivotal moment for aspiring draft picks, offering them a golden opportunity to showcase their talents to scouts and potentially elevate their draft stock. Teams are on the lookout, aiming to fortify their rosters with fresh talent that could shape their future successes.

In the midst of this anticipation, Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs' standout quarterback and one of the NFL's elite players, is keenly observing the proceedings, potentially scouting for future teammates. However, Mahomes has voiced a singular, light-hearted request aimed at the NFL Network as the Combine commences.

Mahomes' Combine Plea

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, Mahomes playfully appealed, "As the combine starts this week! All I ask is that @nflnetwork doesn’t use my 40 overlay anymore." This request comes amidst the common practice during Combine coverage to juxtapose current participants' 40-yard dash times with those of NFL luminaries, including Mahomes himself, who registered a time of 4.80 seconds at his Combine outing following his tenure at Texas Tech in 2017.

While the 40-yard dash times of quarterbacks like Texas A&M's Trevor Knight, who clocked the fastest time among his peers at 4.54, and others like Joshua Dobbs, Deshaun Watson, and Mitchell Trubisky who posted impressive times as well, are often highlighted, the Chiefs had set their sights beyond mere speed.

Mahomes' arm strength and playmaking ability were what truly captivated them. Over the course of seven illustrious seasons, Mahomes has amassed an impressive 28,424 passing yards and 219 touchdowns, leading the Chiefs to three Super Bowl victories.

His prowess isn't confined to his arm, however; Mahomes has demonstrated remarkable agility and speed, especially notable during this month's Super Bowl, where his mobility played a critical role in the Chiefs' performance against the San Francisco 49ers.

As the NFL Scouting Combine unfolds, Mahomes' playful request underscores the blend of seriousness and camaraderie that characterizes the NFL community, highlighting the importance of both physical and skill-based attributes in the league's evaluation process.