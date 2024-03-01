Baker Mayfield Eyes $100M Deal as Buccaneers' Free Agent

© Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear up for the forthcoming free agency period, the franchise finds itself navigating a sea of critical decisions that could shape its future. Following a challenging phase of salary cap constraints, largely attributed to the era of Tom Brady, the Buccaneers are now in a more favorable financial position.

This offseason presents an opportunity for the team to focus on retaining essential players who have been instrumental to their success. Among those on the priority list are quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Mike Evans, linebacker Lavonte David, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr., all of whom are on the verge of becoming free agents unless they strike a new deal with the team before March.

Mayfield's Crucial Extension

The spotlight, however, is particularly intense on Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers as negotiations for an extension gain momentum. The willingness of both parties to secure a deal is apparent, though the final agreement may hinge on whether Mayfield's key offensive weapon, Mike Evans, decides to remain with the franchise.

Despite these uncertainties, the commitment between Mayfield and the Buccaneers to continue their partnership is strong. Industry experts at Spotrac have delved into the potential contours of this crucial contract, suggesting a mutually beneficial long-term extension.

Spotrac's analysis forecasts a substantial deal for Mayfield, outlining a four-year contract valued at $120 million, which translates to an annual average value of $30 million. The proposed contract includes $53 million guaranteed at signing and $85 million in practical guarantees.

This agreement not only reflects Mayfield's remarkable comeback journey, marked by a playoff victory last season, but also aligns with the Buccaneers' strategy to secure his talent before he hits the open market. The proposed contract mirrors the structure of Geno Smith's deal with Seattle, employing a double bonus strategy to optimize salary cap implications in the initial years.

This approach underscores the Buccaneers' commitment to maintaining financial flexibility while rewarding Mayfield for his contributions and potential. As free agency looms, the Buccaneers' negotiations with their key players, including Mayfield, will be pivotal in shaping the team's roster and aspirations for the upcoming seasons.

The community and fans alike await eagerly to see how these discussions will unfold, marking a critical juncture for the franchise's direction and success.