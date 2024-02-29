Falcons Lead Race to Acquire Chiefs' L’Jarius Sneed

© Steph Chambers/Getty Images

In a move that's stirring up considerable attention in the NFL circuit, the Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly considering trading away standout cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, with the Atlanta Falcons emerging as the frontrunners to secure his services.

Insights from Tony Pauline at Sportskeeda suggest the Falcons are not just in the race but are gearing up to make a significant offer to bring Sneed on board, especially with their intentions to bolster their roster through free agency.

This development comes amid whispers that the Chiefs are contemplating placing a franchise tag on Sneed, only to then negotiate a trade. This strategic move would allow Kansas City to maintain some control over Sneed's immediate future, despite a looming deadline in mid-July to finalize a long-term deal should they opt for the tag.

However, financial limitations seem to cast a shadow over this possibility, making a trade more likely than a long-term commitment.

Chiefs' Financial Crunch

The Chiefs' salary cap predicament is further complicated by their desire to keep defensive linchpin Chris Jones within their ranks, an endeavor that promises to be an expensive affair.

With pressing needs across the roster and limited cap space, it appears increasingly pragmatic for the Chiefs to entertain offers for Sneed, thus preserving their financial leeway for both present and future team-building efforts.

Sneed, 27, has proven himself an invaluable asset to the Chiefs' defense, boasting impressive stats in the 2023 season with 78 tackles, a pair of interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 14 defended passes over 16 games. His journey from a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech to a key player in Kansas City's defensive setup, contributing significantly to their back-to-back Super Bowl victories, underscores his evolution into one of the league's elite cornerbacks.

Despite not yet earning Pro Bowl honors, Sneed's performance trajectory indicates a player in his prime, capable of elevating any defensive line. The Falcons, who showed commendable defensive prowess last season by ranking 11th in yards allowed and eighth in passing defense, view the acquisition of a talent like Sneed as a golden opportunity to fortify their secondary.

Atlanta's pursuit of defensive excellence, amid a rebuilding phase marked by a 7-10 record in 2023, signals their ambition to return to competitive prominence. The potential addition of L’Jarius Sneed not only aligns with their strategic vision but also promises to inject a dynamic playmaking ability into their defensive arsenal, setting the stage for what could be one of the offseason's most impactful transactions.