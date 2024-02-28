Deion Sanders Dismisses Player from Football Team

© Cindy Ord/Getty Images

In a recent development from the collegiate football scene, Colorado Buffaloes' head coach, Deion Sanders, has made another significant decision, marking the second player dismissal from his team within a short span. Following the earlier release of defensive lineman Bishop Thomas, wide receiver Tar'Varish Dawson has been removed from the roster due to what has been described as a "personal matter." The news, first reported by BuffsBeat, comes as a surprise to many, highlighting the stringent standards and expectations set by Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, for his players both on and off the field.

Dawson, expressing his sentiments to BuffsBeat, shared his disappointment over the separation from his team, stating, "I’m disappointed that I’m no longer with my teammates at Colorado. It’s an unfortunate situation, but I’m excited for my future and being able to take my talents elsewhere."

Dawson's Grateful Departure

Despite the setback, Dawson remains grateful for the opportunity to have been part of the Buffaloes under Sanders' leadership.

"I’m thankful for the opportunity Coach Prime and his staff gave me in Boulder. I’m just a kid from Fort Myers like he was and it means a lot. With that said, I’m ready to work and will be entering the transfer portal this spring," Dawson added.

Before joining the Buffaloes, Dawson had an impressive high school career that led him to sign with the Auburn Tigers, where he was rated as a four-star prospect and ranked No. 351 in the 2021 high school recruiting class.

However, after a single season with the Tigers, Dawson sought a new direction under Sanders' mentorship in Boulder. Now, as he prepares to enter the transfer portal, Dawson looks forward to continuing his collegiate football journey with a new team.

This series of player dismissals underscores Sanders' commitment to fostering a disciplined, focused environment for his team, signaling that personal issues that detract from the team's goals will not be tolerated. As the Buffaloes navigate these changes, the college football community will be keenly watching how these moves impact the team's dynamics and performance in the upcoming seasons.