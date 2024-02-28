Cherry Starr, Wife of Packers Legend Bart Starr, Dead at 89

© Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Cherry Starr, renowned philanthropist and the beloved wife of the late Bart Starr, the legendary quarterback and coach of the Green Bay Packers, has passed away at the age of 89. Her passing was confirmed by Rawhide Youth Services, a charity dedicated to aiding at-risk youth with which the Starr family had a long and meaningful association.

The organization paid homage to her legacy with a heartfelt video tribute, announcing her death on Tuesday. The Starr Children's Fund, a charitable initiative founded by Cherry and her husband to support childhood cancer research, shared a touching obituary on its website, revealing that she departed this world peacefully at her residence in Birmingham, Alabama.

Although the obituary refrained from specifying a cause, Bart Starr Jr., her son, disclosed to WBAY-TV that his mother had been courageously battling cancer for an extended period.

Enduring Legacy of Love

Cherry's life story is one of enduring love and partnership.

She and Bart, who predeceased her in 2019, were high school sweethearts, and their marriage spanned over six decades. During Bart's illustrious career, he propelled the Packers to multiple league championships and Super Bowl victories, earning himself the NFL MVP title in 1966 and an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977, aside from his tenure as the Packers' head coach from 1975 to 1983.

Survived by her son, Bart Starr Jr., three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren, Cherry's legacy extends beyond her immediate family. The couple's philanthropic efforts, particularly through the Starr Children's Fund and their long-standing association with the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation, underscored their commitment to making a difference.

Cherry, even after Bart's passing, continued to inspire by spearheading charity initiatives, including an annual auction of autographed NFL helmets to benefit childhood cancer awareness. Remembered for her warmth and generosity, Cherry's impact was felt not only within the Packers organization but also throughout the broader community.

Former Packers vice president of player personnel, Andrew Brandt, remembered her as "the sweetest presence ever," a sentiment echoed by many who had the privilege of knowing her. Her final visit to Green Bay in 2022 was a poignant reminder of her deep connection to the place and its people.

Bart Starr Jr. poignantly recalled his mother's fondness for Green Bay, highlighting it as her favorite destination, a place that held cherished memories and a special place in her heart. Cherry Starr's passing marks the end of a chapter for the Packers community and for all those touched by her kindness and philanthropy.

Her dedication to bettering the lives of others and her enduring legacy of love and service will continue to inspire future generations.