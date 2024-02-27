Ex-Rams RB Todd Gurley's NFL Career Earnings

© Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In a remarkable six-season tenure in the National Football League, Todd Gurley, originally selected by the then-St. Louis Rams (now known as the Los Angeles Rams) in the first round of the 2015 draft, has left an indelible mark despite his career being curtailed prematurely due to a series of injuries.

Gurley, whose journey in the NFL was characterized by electrifying runs and record-setting performances, amassed career earnings of an impressive $49,066,286, as reported by Spotrac. Embarking on his professional journey with a four-year contract worth $13.823 million with the Rams in June 2015, Gurley's prowess on the field soon warranted a lucrative four-year, $57.5 million extension in 2018, underscoring his value to the franchise.

Despite an unfortunate release from Los Angeles following the 2019 season due to persistent knee issues, Gurley's resilience saw him return to the field with the Atlanta Falcons in April 2020 on a one-year, $5.5 million contract.

Gurley's Financial Triumphs

Throughout his illustrious career, Gurley earned $12,639,979 in salary, alongside $31,313,224 in signing bonuses, and $5,050,000 through roster bonuses, supplemented by $63,083 in incentives, according to Spotrac's detailed financial breakdown.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Gurley's net worth at $18 million, a testament not only to his NFL earnings but also to his savvy business ventures, including co-founding the M.A.D.E. Sports Foundation for community outreach via sports and his ownership of the professional indoor football team, the FCF Beasts, in 2022.

Gurley's impact on the field was immediate and profound. After being picked 10th overall in the 2015 NFL draft, he clinched the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, led the league in rushing touchdowns twice, and was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2017.

His tenure with the Rams was further highlighted by three Pro Bowl selections and two First-team All-Pro nods. Transitioning to the Atlanta Falcons in 2020, Gurley competed in 15 games, showcasing his enduring talent before ultimately stepping away from the game.

His NFL legacy includes 6,082 rushing yards from 1,460 attempts, 67 rushing touchdowns, 2,254 receiving yards, and 12 receiving touchdowns over six seasons. Moreover, in his playoff appearances, he amassed 261 rushing yards and four touchdowns across four games.

Todd Gurley's journey through the NFL encapsulates the highs and lows of professional sports, marked by stellar achievements and challenging setbacks. His career serves as a compelling narrative of resilience, talent, and impactful contributions both on and off the field, resonating with fans and aspiring athletes alike.