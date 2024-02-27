Chiefs Player Challenges $16M Contract, Seeks Higher Pay

© Jamie Squire/Getty Images

In a revealing conversation with Inside Texas' Justin Wells, Kansas City Chiefs' defensive end Charles Omenihu, who is amidst a two-year, $16 million contract with the team, expressed his dissatisfaction with his current compensation.

Despite the significant figure, Omenihu believes his contributions on the field warrant a more substantial paycheck. "I maintain my motivation by acknowledging that I'm undervalued," Omenihu stated on February 26. He argued for recognition among the second tier of players in his position, if not alongside the elite names like Myles Garrett or the Bosa brothers.

This sentiment was further echoed during his appearance on the "Good Morning Football" program on the NFL Network, where he confidently asserted his worth based on his performance, particularly highlighting his seven sacks in 11 games and a pivotal sack in the championship game that ignited the team's defensive momentum.

Omenihu's Undervalued Impact

Omenihu's statistics indeed paint a picture of a player whose impact transcends the average annual value (AAV) of $8 million suggested by his current deal. Throughout the 2023 season, he amassed 29 total quarterback pressures, including 17 hurries and 7 sacks, alongside 13 stops and 2 forced fumbles in just 11 regular-season games, as reported by PFF.

His playoff performance was equally impressive, adding 8 total QB pressures to his tally. However, Omenihu's aspirations for a higher pay grade are complicated by his current health status. Following a torn ACL sustained during the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens, Omenihu faces a significant recovery period post-surgery on February 20.

This injury casts a shadow over his immediate future and raises questions about his ability to secure a lucrative contract renewal or enter free agency on a high note in 2025. Despite these challenges, Omenihu remains defiant and optimistic about his recovery and future performance.

In a post-surgery message to his critics on X, formerly known as Twitter, he expressed frustration over doubts about his recovery timeline and on-field capabilities. "I keep all receipts though," he concluded, hinting at his determination to prove his doubters wrong and secure his place among the top earners in the league.