Kansas City Chiefs Could Release Star Defender in Free Agency

© Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

In a remarkable feat, the Kansas City Chiefs secured their place in history as the first team to clinch back-to-back Super Bowl victories in over two decades, a triumph attributed in no small part to their formidable defense.

However, there's a cloud hanging over the team's future, as reports indicate a key figure in their defensive lineup might be parting ways with the team. Central to the Chiefs' defensive prowess, especially in the latter half of the 2022 season, has been their pass defense.

The synergy between All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones's relentless pass rush and the astute coverage by cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and L’Jarius Sneed has been nothing short of spectacular. This trio has been instrumental in fortifying Kansas City's defense, earning them a reputation as one of the NFL's most formidable units.

Chiefs' Cap Dilemma

With a cap space of $15.222 million for 2024, the Chiefs are at a crossroads. Despite defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's desire to maintain the team's core, the financial realities of the NFL, coupled with a salary cap that's on the rise, could force the team to make some tough decisions.

ESPN's Dan Graziano sheds light on the situation, suggesting that the Chiefs might be reluctant to offer Sneed a lucrative contract that reflects his market value. This hesitance stems from the team's foresight, as they've been bracing for Sneed's potential exit for some time.

A significant hurdle in retaining their defensive stars lies in the franchise tag costs. Chris Jones's recent contract incentives have pushed his franchise tag to over $30 million, making a long-term agreement more feasible yet complicating negotiations for Sneed's contract.

Furthermore, the franchise tag for cornerbacks is expected to be steep, with a projected cost of $19.802 million for Sneed, given the salary cap's substantial increase in 2024. Sneed's exceptional performance has not gone unnoticed, with several teams reportedly eyeing the top cornerback, setting the stage for a potential bidding frenzy should he enter free agency.

Should Sneed depart, the Chiefs would likely secure a third-round compensatory pick in the 2025 NFL Draft but would then face the challenge of finding a suitable No. 2 cornerback to complement McDuffie. This looming change underscores the dynamic nature of the NFL, where strategic financial planning is as crucial as on-field strategy.