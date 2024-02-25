Ex-Buccaneers QB Joins Bears Coaching Team

© Christian Petersen/Getty Images

In a significant move for the Chicago Bears, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Griffin is set to bring his unique expertise to the Windy City. Joining head coach Matt Eberflus' burgeoning coaching team, Griffin will take on the role of mentoring both quarterbacks and receivers, a testament to his comprehensive understanding of the game.

This announcement was made official on the Bears' website, marking a new chapter in Griffin's football journey. Griffin, whose career in the NFL has been notably understated yet impactful, spent the majority of his playing days within the NFC South Division.

His tenure included stints with the New Orleans Saints from 2013 to 2014 before moving to the Buccaneers, where he remained from 2015 to 2022. Despite being largely a practice squad member or third-string quarterback, Griffin's presence in the team was felt beyond the field.

His participation in one regular-season game in 2019 showcased his skills, where he completed 2 of 4 passes for 18 yards during a drive against the Colts.

Buccaneers' QB Legacy

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been home to several distinguished quarterbacks over the years, including Super Bowl champions such as Brad Johnson and the legendary Tom Brady, as well as notable names like Trent Dilfer, Steve Young, and Doug Williams.

While only Brady and Johnson secured championships with the team, Griffin also shares in this legacy, having been part of the Buccaneers' roster during their triumphant 2020 season, albeit without taking an active snap. Griffin's transition from player to coach is a compelling story of evolution within the NFL.

His move to the Bears is not just a personal step forward but also a strategic addition to Eberflus' staff, promising to infuse the team with fresh insights and strategies. Buccaneers fans will fondly remember Griffin's contribution to the team's success, notably his role in the celebratory boat parade following their Super Bowl LV victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, a moment that showcased his team spirit and camaraderie.

As the Bears welcome Griffin into their fold, the anticipation builds on how his experiences and insights will translate into fostering talent and shaping the team's future. This appointment is a clear signal of the Bears' intent to strengthen their coaching framework, leveraging Griffin's nuanced understanding of the game to enhance their offensive strategies.