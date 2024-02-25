Mark Davis' $14M, 15,000 Sq Ft Nevada Mansion Nears Completion: Report

© Ethan Miller/Getty Images

As the Allegiant Stadium, a crown jewel in Las Vegas, hosted this year's Super Bowl, Raiders owner Mark Davis watched with a sense of pride and justification. The move of the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas, a decision spearheaded by Davis, marked a new chapter for the team, despite their absence from the Super Bowl festivities.

Adding to this transformative era, Davis is on the verge of deepening his ties to Nevada with the nearing completion of his grandiose 15,000-square-foot mansion, a testament to his commitment to the region. The construction of this lavish abode, with an estimated cost of $14 million, has been making headlines, especially for its striking resemblance to the Raiders' monochrome color palette and the architectural echoes of their Las Vegas home stadium.

The mansion, spanning three levels, is designed to include five bedrooms and an impressive count of 10 bathrooms, blending luxury with the Raiders' spirit.

Unique Mansion Highlights

What sets Mark Davis' Nevada mansion apart is its unique architectural features.

Dominating the exterior is an expansive pool area, boasting three distinct islands. These include a sunken pentagon-shaped dining area merging seamlessly with the water and two island decks connected via bridges. As per the permit application, the central island is set to feature an array of jumping fountains, a fire feature, and an integrated television, adding to the mansion's opulence.

Further enhancing the outdoor allure are two terraces with covered seating areas and additional patios concealed beneath the structure's overhanging arms. The blueprints reveal a lower patio designed with built-in seating, a cozy fireplace, a jacuzzi, and approximately 18 fountains encircling a shallow pond at the pool's forefront.

Tyler Jones, the founder of Blue Heron architecture firm and the brain behind this architectural marvel, shared his enthusiasm with the New York Post. "It’s a really distinct and exciting design. It’s an amazing example of how the team can work with a client with a particular style and taste,” said Jones.

His pride in this project is evident as he anticipates the mansion to be an iconic design that will endure through time. As the project nears completion, anticipation builds not only for the architectural community but also for the Raiders.

Under the shadow of formidable opponents like the dynastic Chiefs, Sean Payton's Denver Broncos, and Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers, Davis and his team are hopeful for a turn in their fortunes. This mansion, a symbol of Davis' dedication and vision, might just be the harbinger of a new era of success for the Raiders.