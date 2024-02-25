Draymond Green Dismisses Bucks as Title Contenders

© Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors' celebrated forward Draymond Green has expressed skepticism about the Milwaukee Bucks' championship prospects in the current NBA season. On "The Draymond Green Show," the four-time NBA champion highlighted the Bucks' roster, acknowledging their strength on paper but pointing out crucial gaps that hinder their championship run.

Central to Green's analysis is the ongoing health concerns of the Bucks' All-Star Khris Middleton. Middleton's struggles with a left ankle sprain have sidelined him for the last five games before the All-Star break, with more absences anticipated.

Green emphasized Middleton's vital role, suggesting that without him at full strength, the Bucks' chances of clinching the Larry O’Brien Trophy are slim, despite the presence of stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Bucks' Title Hopes

“Do I think the Bucks have a legit title shot? They have two great players in Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, which always gives you a chance. However, they need a very healthy Khris Middleton.

Khris hasn't seemed that healthy this year, and because of that, I don't think they are title contenders," Green opined. He added, "He's too important to that team. What he brings is something that no one else on that roster brings.

So, if they can get Khris healthy, that puts them in the conversation. If Khris is not healthy, no chance”. Middleton's contribution this season, playing 43 games for the 2021 NBA champions, includes an average of 14.8 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in 26.3 minutes of play.

Meanwhile, the Bucks, with a 36-21 record, are currently third in the Eastern Conference. Under the interim leadership of coach Doc Rivers, they've encountered recent difficulties, losing seven of their last 11 games. Conversely, Green remains bullish about the Warriors' championship prospects.

Despite early season challenges, he believes Golden State, with the likes of Stephen Curry, has the potential to vie for the title. "100% I believe that we are legit title contenders this season. I don't see any team out there that we couldn't beat," Green stated confidently.

The Warriors, currently positioned 10th in the Western Conference, have seen a resurgence with 10 wins in their last 12 games. Green’s candid insights into the NBA's dynamic landscape offer an intriguing glimpse into the high-stakes world of professional basketball, where health and teamwork play pivotal roles in shaping championship destinies.