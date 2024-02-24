Why Re-Signing Demarcus Robinson Was a Smart Decision for the Rams

© Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Late Friday afternoon, it emerged that the Los Angeles Rams had secured the services of seasoned wide receiver Demarcus Robinson for another term. At first glance, Robinson's tally of 26 catches, 371 yards, and four touchdowns in his inaugural season with the Rams might not turn heads.

However, a deeper look into his 2023 campaign reveals a narrative of perseverance and strategic ascendancy within the team's ranks. Initially overshadowed by the likes of Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Puka Nacua, and Tutu Atwell, Robinson faced an uphill battle for visibility.

With Kupp sidelined due to an injury early in the season and Jefferson later traded to the Atlanta Falcons, opportunities began to emerge for Robinson. It wasn't until roughly the mid-season mark that Robinson started to eclipse Atwell as the team's third receiver, marking his transition from an underutilized asset to a key offensive contributor.

Robinson's breakthrough came in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers with his first reception of the season. This momentum continued to build, culminating in a standout performance in Week 13 against the Cleveland Browns, where he secured four receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown.

This marked the beginning of a remarkable stretch where Robinson scored in four consecutive games, showcasing his ability to make significant impacts:

Week 13 vs. Browns: 4 receptions, 55 yards, 1 TD

Week 14 vs. Baltimore Ravens: 3 receptions, 46 yards, 1 TD

Week 15 vs. Washington Commanders: 2 receptions, 44 yards, 1 TD

Week 16 vs. New Orleans Saints: 6 receptions, 82 yards, 1 TD

Despite not starting until Week 15, Robinson carved out a vital role within a high-octane Rams offense, demonstrating his value and versatility.

The decision to re-sign with the Rams ahead of free agency reflects a mutually beneficial strategy. Robinson gains the opportunity to build on his late-season surge within Sean McVay's dynamic offense, securing his spot as the third wide receiver.

Meanwhile, the Rams address an immediate need, allowing them to strategize for the future without immediate pressure. The agreement, reportedly valued at $5 million, strikes a balance between rewarding Robinson's contributions and maintaining the Rams' financial flexibility.

As the Rams navigate an eventful offseason, including the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine and the free agency period, the re-signing of Robinson represents a savvy move. It underscores the team's commitment to maintaining a competitive edge while strategically planning for the future.

Stay tuned to Turf Show Times for comprehensive coverage on all developments concerning the Rams, as we provide year-round insights into the team's journey.