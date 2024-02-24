Deion Sanders Listed Among 15 Coaches Facing Challenges Next Season

© Cindy Ord/Getty Images

As Colorado's Deion Sanders gears up for his second year at the helm, he finds himself in a pivotal position, highlighted in a recent 247Sports article. Sanders, among 15 college football head coaches, is under the microscope, facing significant pressure to prove their mettle in the 2024 season.

This upcoming year is not just any season for Sanders and his team; it marks their entry into the competitive Big 12 conference, bringing new challenges and heightened expectations. Sanders' journey in Boulder commenced with a promising 3-0 start in 2023, but the tide turned as the team struggled, losing eight of their last nine games.

A significant factor in these struggles was the performance of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son. Despite his efforts, Shedeur became the most sacked quarterback in the nation last year, with a staggering 52 sacks. This alarming statistic has put a spotlight on the team's offensive line and overall protection strategies.

Colorado's Strategic Reinforcement

In response, Colorado has made a strategic move by signing six offensive linemen from the transfer portal, indicating a clear intent to bolster their protection game. The question that looms large is whether these changes will be enough to shield their star quarterback from the relentless pressure of opposing defenses.

If the sack numbers don't improve and the losses pile up, could this scenario place Deion Sanders in a precarious position regarding his future with the team? The analysis by 247Sports sheds further light on Sanders' situation: "Deion Sanders is not concerned about talking a big talk about his plans for Colorado.

But after losing eight of the last nine games to close out Year 1 in Boulder, Sanders needs to prove progress is being made. The Buffaloes once again attacked the transfer portal, making notable upgrades in the trenches to not only help protect star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and establish a steady run game but also get after opposing passers, too.

A return to the Big 12 could lead to some challenges with one of the toughest schedules in the newly expanded league. Simply making a bowl game would be considered a successful season for Sanders and Colorado." Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Colorado's schedule includes formidable opponents like Nebraska, Baylor, Kansas State, Arizona, Cincinnati, Texas Tech, Kansas, Utah, and Oklahoma State.

While this lineup is arguably less daunting than the previous year's, it remains one of the more challenging schedules in the Big 12. As Sanders and his team navigate these waters, the college football world will be watching closely, waiting to see if the legendary player-turned-coach can translate his renowned gridiron prowess into coaching success in one of America's most competitive conferences.