Explaining Cooper DeJean's Absence from 2024 NFL Combine

© Carly Mackler/Getty Images

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean has emerged as a highly sought-after prospect. His exceptional skills have placed him at the forefront of discussions among NFL teams desperately seeking a top-tier cornerback.

However, in a surprising turn of events, DeJean will not participate in the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. DeJean's absence from the combine is attributed to a leg injury he sustained late in the college football season.

This injury sidelined him for the final four games of Iowa's season, but it hasn't dampened his draft prospects. Throughout the season, DeJean's performance was nothing short of spectacular, boasting seven interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns.

His prowess earned him a spot as a first-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2023. Despite skipping the combine, DeJean's draft stock remains high. The Athletic's Dane Brugler reports that DeJean plans to conduct private workouts for NFL teams before the draft.

As a projected first-round pick, DeJean's absence at the combine is a notable development, but his pre-draft workouts are eagerly anticipated.

Pauline's Packers Prediction

Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline sees a bright future for DeJean, predicting his selection by the Green Bay Packers with the 25th pick.

Pauline notes, "I’m not big on DeJean, but this pick makes a lot of sense. The Packers need a cornerback and could also use a safety. Many, including myself, believe DeJean will ultimately end up at safety besides being a terrific return specialist." Standing at 6'1" and weighing 207 pounds, DeJean's versatility makes him a valuable asset.

His skill set has caught the eye of several teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Philadelphia Eagles. Moreover, a simulation from our NFL Mock Draft Simulator suggests the Detroit Lions could select DeJean with their 29th overall pick.

Under the leadership of Dan Campbell, the Lions have become formidable competitors, and DeJean's addition would be a strategic move to strengthen their defense. In summary, while DeJean's absence from the NFL Combine is a setback, his impressive collegiate record and upcoming private workouts keep him in the limelight as a top prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.