Michael Pittman Jr. Could Be Franchise Tag Candidate

© Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Chris Ballard, the general manager of the Indianapolis Colts, has openly considered the possibility of applying the franchise tag to Michael Pittman Jr., the team's standout wide receiver who is on the brink of free agency.

Over the past three seasons, Pittman has emerged as the Colts' most reliable receiver and stands to become one of the most sought-after free agents in the league should he enter the open market. Historically, the Colts have shown a tendency to exercise caution when it comes to utilizing the franchise tag.

The last instance dates back to 2013 when they placed the tag on their then-punter, Pat McAfee. The prospect of tagging Pittman for the 2024 season carries a significant financial implication, with an estimated cost of $20.7 million.

Pittman's Impressive Record

At the young age of 26, Pittman has already carved out a remarkable niche in the football world, amassing an impressive career record that speaks volumes of his prowess on the field. With 336 receptions under his belt, a staggering 3,662 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns to his name, all achieved within his first four seasons, his stats paint the picture of a consistently high-performing athlete.

These numbers not only showcase his skill and reliability as a player but also set the stage for what could be a significant financial windfall. As he stands on the brink of possibly entering free agency, Pittman emerges as a highly coveted asset, one that teams might be willing to offer a lucrative deal to secure his talents, recognizing the value he brings to the game.

Pittman's potential departure from the Colts could have a substantial impact on fantasy football dynamics, as he is expected to maintain his status as a top wide receiver, regardless of his team affiliation in 2024. His proven track record and ability to deliver on the field make him an attractive option for teams seeking to bolster their receiving corps.

As the offseason unfolds, the Colts' decision on whether to use the franchise tag on Pittman will be closely monitored. This move could significantly influence the team's strategy and salary cap management, as well as the wider receiver market.

For Pittman, the outcome could determine whether he remains a key figure in Indianapolis or takes his talents to a new team, ready to establish himself as a leading wide receiver in the NFL.