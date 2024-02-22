Top Free Agent WR Targeted by Indianapolis Colts

© Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are facing a critical need to bolster their aerial assault, with the upcoming 2024 season looming as a significant challenge for quarterback Anthony Richardson if reinforcements aren't added to the receiving corps.

The urgency stems from the impending free agency of wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and the dearth of reliable targets beyond him. While Josh Downs provided some reliability in 2023, other options like Alec Pierce and the tight ends failed to consistently contribute.

Receivers Upgrade Imperative

According to insights from Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department, while retaining Pittman seems likely given the Indianapolis Colts' ample cap space, there's a glaring need to inject the offense with a big-play threat akin to Josh Reynolds.

Reynolds, who spent the previous season with the Detroit Lions, showcased his potential by hauling in 40 passes for 608 yards and five touchdowns. Standing at 6-foot-3 with commendable athleticism, Reynolds could seamlessly complement Pittman and Downs in Indianapolis' passing scheme.

The 29-year-old receiver, a product of Texas A&M, entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. His most notable campaign occurred in 2020 with the Rams when he amassed 52 receptions for 618 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

After a stint with the Tennessee Titans in 2021, Reynolds found success with the Lions following his mid-season acquisition. While not a prototypical number one receiver, his addition alongside Pittman could provide Richardson with a deeper pool of receiving threats.

Should the Indianapolis Colts successfully secure Michael Pittman Jr.' s return and incorporate Josh Reynolds into their receiving lineup, it would serve as a substantial reinforcement to their wide receiver unit. This strategic move has the potential to alleviate pressure on quarterback Anthony Richardson and enhance the team's offensive capabilities for the forthcoming season.

By bolstering their offensive arsenal with proven talents, the Indianapolis Colts aim to elevate their performance and competitiveness in the challenging landscape of professional football.