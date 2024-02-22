Dak Prescott Record-Setting Deal with Cowboys Reshapes NFL Market

© Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

In a move poised to redefine the economic landscape of the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys, under the stewardship of Jerry Jones, are on the verge of sealing a deal that could set a new precedent for quarterback compensation. The spotlight shines on Dak Prescott, the team's linchpin, who is anticipated to ink a contract that will not only secure his financial future but also send ripples through the league's salary structures.

Despite the Cowboys' prolonged Super Bowl drought, stretching back nearly three decades, the 2023 season saw them fielding a squad that Jones himself lauded as one of the finest in recent memory, with Prescott at the helm.

Yet, their aspirations were dashed in a disheartening 48-32 Wild Card round defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, casting a shadow over the team's postseason capabilities. While questions linger over Mike McCarthy's ability to steer the team to playoff success, he's poised for one last shot in 2024.

However, looming larger for Jones are the pending contract negotiations with key figures Prescott, Micah Parsons, and CeeDee Lamb, whose demands could strain the team's salary cap but are essential to maintaining its competitive edge.

Prescott's Record Payout

Prescott's impending contract extension is expected to eclipse the earnings of renowned quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, marking a significant milestone in NFL financial dealings.

Reports, including one from Jordan Schultz, suggest Prescott's annual payout could reach the $60 million mark, a testament to his bargaining power, amplified by the Cowboys' inability to use the franchise tag on him and his no-trade clause.

Jerry Jones, undeterred by the potential financial constraints, remains committed to propelling the Cowboys to Super Bowl glory. His resolve to invest in the team's success is unwavering, signaling a strategic shift towards immediate triumphs over long-term planning.

"I would anticipate we will be all-in at the end of this year... We will be going all-in on different people than you’ve done in the past," Jones declared, underlining his readiness to leverage the team's current talent pool in pursuit of the elusive championship title.