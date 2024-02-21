Justin Fields Follows Rival NFC Players on Instagram, Fueling Trade Rumors

© Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, identified as a dynamic playmaker, is rumored to be on the trading block in quite the surprising twist to the 2024 NFL offseason. This comes as the Bears sit with the coveted first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, perhaps with eyes set on one of the top quarterback prospects.

To add to the intrigue, Fields' recent social media maneuvers have set off tremors throughout the league. Notably, the quarterback has unfollowed the Bears' official Instagram account, something that, in this digital age, gets to be construed as a harbinger of brewing discontent or impending change.

It would be an indication that the franchise might move to trade Fields in the coming season. But it's the rest of the Instagram activity that's really the rumors ablaze. More recently, in a bold move, Fields then went on to follow a spree of different players for the Atlanta Falcons.

It's not gone unnoticed by the sports betting circles. According to the betting company DraftKjson Sportsbook, Fields is now the favorite to be under center for the Falcons when the 2022 season rolls around.

Falcons Lead Fields' Race

The Falcons are currently leading at (-130) to land the services of Fields over other potential suitors.

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers loom large as teams with less enticing odds than the Falcons, indicating a trend among bookmakers toward Fields leaving Chicago. Going into Fields' Instagram activity a bit more, the picture is brought to an even fuller light.

While it is a norm for NFL players to follow peers across teams, timing and choice of players followed by Fields are specific. After unfollowing the Bears, he added Falcons standout Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson to his following list.

The trio becomes the core of the Falcons' offense and reflects maybe where Fields could anticipate belonging to them. The synchronization of social media activity with the offseason trade market has turned heads towards Fields.

The very fact that the sportsbooks have come up with a favorite destination for Fields, Atlanta, makes his targeting of their key players a gripping narrative in itself. In fact, what the moves Fields has made away from the field might actually prove to be is a lead-up to his big play for the 2024 NFL season.