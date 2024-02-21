Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Address Kansas City Shooting in Video Statement

© Patrick Smith/Getty Images

In the wake of a harrowing incident at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade, NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce have come forward with a heartfelt message, extending their deepest sympathies to all impacted by the recent tragedy.

Prior to the latest installment of their podcast "New Heights," the Kelce brothers took to social media, sharing a poignant video on Instagram on February 19, to express their solidarity and support for the victims, their families, and the broader Kansas City community.

In the video, Jason Kelce somberly addressed the audience, stating, "Our hearts go out to all the victims, their families, Chiefs Kingdom, and really all of Kansas City that was there to celebrate the community. It's deeply tragic what happened." The sentiment was a reflection on the events of February 14, when a celebration turned to chaos as gunshots rang out near Union Station, leaving 22 injured and 44-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan dead.

The suspects, two juveniles, are currently facing charges related to the incident.

Kelces Laud First Responders

Amidst the sorrow, the Kelce brothers also took a moment to commend the swift actions of law enforcement and first responders, acknowledging their crucial role in managing the crisis.

Travis Kelce made a plea for support, urging people to contribute to an emergency response fund established to aid the victims and their families, as well as to support mental health services. Highlighting the unity and resilience of the community, Jason Kelce remarked on the collective effort to support those affected, noting, "Kansas City is coming together and rallying around the people that have been affected by this." Echoing his brother's sentiments, Travis Kelce added, "Kansas City and Chiefs Kingdom, we love you guys.

We're with you." The Chiefs organization has already mobilized support, raising over $680,000 through the emergency fund, with significant contributions from team owner Clark Hunt, Travis Kelce's foundation, and Patrick Mahomes' foundation.

Travis Kelce personally donated $100,000 to assist two sisters injured in the incident with their medical expenses. In a remarkable show of solidarity, pop icon Taylor Swift also made a generous contribution, donating $100,000 to the GoFundMe campaign for Lisa Lopez-Galvan, underscoring the widespread support and compassion emanating from across the nation.

This tragic event has not only highlighted the vulnerabilities of public gatherings but also underscored the strength of community bonds in times of adversity. As Kansas City and its people navigate through this difficult period, the support from figures like the Kelce brothers and others stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of unity and resilience.